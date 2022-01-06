Luis Suarez’s time at Atletico Madrid appears to come to an end.

The veteran striker has struggled for form this season, currently on a nine-game scoring drought.

It has come at the worst possible time, with Atletico Madrid struggling for form and with Suarez’s contract rapidly ticking towards its expiry.

The Uruguayan is out of contract at the end of this season, and a renewal is unlikely according to Corriere dello Sport via Diario AS.

Suarez is now 34 years of age, and Atleti may well decide to move on this summer.

According to the report, the striker is considering leaving himself, and he is already thinking of a move to the MLS to finish his career.

Either way, Atleti are confident of receiving money for striker Alvaro Morata this summer, and they are likely to invest that money in a new striker.

Los Rojiblancos did sign Matheus Cunha last summer, but they could do with more options up top, whether Suarez stays or not.