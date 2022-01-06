Lobo Carrasco tips Lionel Messi to leave Paris Saint-Germain next summer if they don’t win the Champions League

Lionel Messi has been tipped to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer by Lobo Carrasco in comments carried by Diario AS if the French club don’t manage to win the Champions League.

Lobo, a former Barcelona player and a pundit on Spanish television show El Chiringuito, assured that Messi is finding it difficult on a personal level in Paris and that there’s a chance he could try to leave in the summer if things don’t go as planned.

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona this past summer, forming one of the most fearsome attacking tridents ever seen alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. But things haven’t quite clicked.

PSG are dominating Ligue 1, and sit 13 points clear of second-placed Nice as things stand. But it’s the Champions League the French side really want, and they only finished second in their group behind Manchester City. They’ll take on Real Madrid in the last 16 next month.