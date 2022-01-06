Kieran Trippier is expected to complete his move to Newcastle United in the next 24 hours.

Trippier has a desire to return home to England, and he looks set to get his wish, with newly rich Newcastle United hoping to pull off a deal.

Atleti have put the ball in Trippier’s court out of respect for the two successful years he has enjoyed at the Wanda Metropolitano.

And given his desire to return to England for family reasons, there is only one way this deal is going.

According to Sport, Trippier is already in England and he will complete his medical today.

The deal is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours, and Atletico Madrid will have to turn attention to finding a replacement.

With a shortage at centre-back, it’s likely Atleti will search for a defender capable of playing both centre-back and right-back.

Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta has been linked, with the Spain international out of contract at the end of this season.