Dani Ceballos showed his frustration upon his return from injury on Wednesday night.

After more than 160 days out with injury, one he suffered during Olympic duty with Spain in the summer, Ceballos returned to play for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos silenced the ghosts of last year on Wednesday night when they defeated Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

Goals from Eder Militao and Marco Asensio, as well as an own goal, saw Real Madrid come through.

Though, there was another big positive on top of the win, with Ceballos playing for the first time this season.

But it wasn’t without a huff – or a puff – with the midfielder throwing a mini tantrum before coming off the bench.

Ceballos only played four minutes, but he would, of course, have liked for it to have been more.

In fact, after warming up and looking like coming on, Ancelotti told Ceballos to hang tight for a moment.

Ceballos was caught throwing up his arms in frustration after the decision from his boss.

He was introduced shortly after, but Ancelotti is not likely to be happy with his player’s reaction on this occasion.