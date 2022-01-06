Copa del Rey roundup: Osasuna and Villarreal suffer shock exits as Sevilla and Atletico Madrid convince

There were seven games taking place across Spain in the Copa del Rey on Thursday evening featuring seven La Liga sides.

Of those seven, all progressed aside from Villarreal, who suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sporting Gijon in Asturias, and Osasuna, who lost 1-0 to Girona in Catalonia.

Cadiz won at Fuenlabrada, Sevilla beat Real Zaragoza, Elche defeated Almeria, Athletic Club secured victory at Atletico Mancha Real and Atletico Madrid thrashed Rayo Majadahonda.

Fuenlabrada 0-1 Cadiz

Girona 1-0 Osasuna

Real Zaragoza 0-2 Sevilla

Sporting Gijon 2-1 Villarreal

Almeria 1-2 Elche

Atletico Mancha Real 0-2 Athletic Club

Rayo Majadahonda 0-5 Atletico Madrid

The seven victorious sides can now look forward to a place in the last 16 of the Copa. No matter the size of their club, all will be dreaming of replicating Barcelona, who won last season’s edition.

They beat Athletic 4-0 in the final at La Cartuja down in Seville, with Lionel Messi scoring a brace to lead his team to the last-ever trophy of his Barcelona career.