Bayern Munich are the latest team interested in striking a deal with Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé.

Dembélé remains in talks with Barcelona over a new contract, but he is now free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain ahead of the summer.

The winger is said to be keen to stay at Camp Nou, but Barca are only offering a reduced deal.

Talks are rumbling on, and Barca are in a rush as they look to register new signing Ferran Torres.

Though, they can’t push too many buttons, well aware they could lose Dembélé for nothing having spent more than €100million on the winger in 2017.

And it seems the Frenchman won’t be short of offers if he does decide to leave.

PSG have been linked, and according to Sport, Bayern Munich will prioritise Dembélé in the case Kingsley Coman leaves.

Coman has been linked with a move, and Bayern are said to see Dembélé as a perfect replacement.

Barca better get a move on.