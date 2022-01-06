Barcelona step up their interest in Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are thought to have stepped up their pursuit of Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Dane will become a free agent at the end of the season, and that’s a market Barcelona are paying very close attention to due to their well-publicised financial constraints.

Christensen, 25, is exactly the kind of profile Barcelona want to recruit. He’s young, but has still experienced elite competition. Therefore, Barcelona are keen to close a deal as soon as possible.

They’re thought to be interested in offering a contract for four years with the option of an additional year. Things have been made easier by the fact that Christensen has recently changed agents, joining a stable including former Barcelona man Konrad de la Fuente and current Barcelona man Albert Capellas.

But Christensen isn’t the only Chelsea player Barcelona are keeping an eye on. They’re also interested in a move for Cesar Azpilicueta, but it’s understood Atletico Madrid will rival them for his services. Antonio Rudiger is also of interest, but expensive.