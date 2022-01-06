Barcelona are now hopeful of offloading Philippe Coutinho in the near future.

The Blaugrana need to sell or loan Coutinho if they want to register Ferran Torres and other potential new signings.

Barcelona are currently too close to their La Liga salary limit, and Coutinho is one of the biggest earners.

Pair that with the fact he has disappointed since his move from Liverpool for more than €130million in 2018, and the Brazilian is a prime candidate to be moved on.

According to the latest reports from Sport, Aston Villa are negotiating a loan deal for Coutinho and talks are going well.

Barcelona are hoping to include a mandatory option to buy in the deal, but Villa are likely to be less keen.

Meanwhile, Coutinho’s representatives are said to be open to a Villa deal, but they are also said to be keeping an eye on other potential offers from Premier League clubs.