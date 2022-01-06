Barcelona star Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery following the injury he picked up on Wednesday night.

Injury-hit Barca certainly didn’t need another injury blow, but they couldn’t come through a Copa del Rey win over Linares Deportivo without adding to their injury list.

Both Araujo and Frenkie de Jong had to be withdrawn from injury, and we now know the extend of both injuries.

De Jong has strained his calf and shouldn’t be out for too long, but there is worse news for Araujo.

The Uruguayan has broken his second and third metacarpal bones in his right hand, and he will undergo surgery at the hands of Xavier Mir on Friday.

No timescale has been given on his return, but it could be a number of weeks, if not months, before Araujo returns.

That’s a big blow for Barca, just as they prepare to welcome key stars like Ansu Fati and Pedri back from injury.