Barcelona confirm Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery and miss at least two weeks of action

Ronald Araujo has been ruled out for several weeks due to an injury he suffered during Wednesday evening’s 2-1 victory over Linares in the Copa del Rey according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Uruguayan centre-back, who’s become a key player for Xavi, has suffered a fracture in the second and third metacarpal of his right hand and will undergo an operation tomorrow.

After the operation there will be another medical release, and a more accurate estimation of the amount of time Araujo will be unavailable for will become clearer. The best case scenario is thought to be in the region of two weeks.

Araujo started against Linares before being withdrawn at the half-time break and replaced by Gerard Pique. He’s played 20 games this season and scored two goals. Frenkie de Jong also picked up a knock during the game, but it’s understood his is less severe.

Barcelona went a goal down in Andalusia only to rally in the second half through efforts from Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Jutgla. They can now look forward to a place in the last 16 of the Copa.