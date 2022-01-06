Barcelona are still working on a deal for Alvaro Morata despite Juventus’ position on the potential transfer.

Rumours emerged late last week claiming Barca were pursuing a loan deal for Morata, who is said to be keen to leave Juventus six months short of his two-year loan deal expiring.

It’s pretty clear that those rumours are not far from the mark, and that was proven by Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri’s comments on Wednesday.

Allegri said: “I told Alvaro that he is staying here, he is not leaving Juventus, end of story.”

That appeared – and perhaps still appears – to be the end of it, but according to Diario AS, Barca still consider the case open and they will continue to chase a deal.

It’s claimed Xavi Hernandez has since contacted Morata and there is still hope of a deal.

Juventus are likely to want a top standard replacement to be convinced that it is a good idea to lose Morata.