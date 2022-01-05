Xavi Hernandez says he has not spoken to Philippe Coutinho over his current situation.

The midfielder is looking likely to leave Barcelona during the January transfer window due to the club’s need to free up salary mass.

Barca cannot register new signing Ferran Torres or further new signings without outgoings.

As a big earner, Coutinho is the prime option for Barca to free up space, and he is being linked with an exit.

There has been talk that Xavi has already spoken with Coutinho to explain the situation, but it seems that is not the case.

The Barca boss says he has not spoken to Coutinho, but he did not rule out an exit for the Brazilian.

“I haven’t spoken with Philippe about this, he has helped us when he has played,” said Xavi, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“To have incomings, there have to be outgoings. We are waiting for the registration of Alves also, and you have to balance things.

“I haven’t spoken with Philippe about the situation.”

Coutinho has been with Barca since 2018 but he has failed to live up to expectation having arrived on a very large fee.

Given his wages, it is likely that the midfielder will leave on an initial loan deal with a permanent move more likely in the summer window.