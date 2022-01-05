Real Madrid name starting lineup for Copa del Rey tie with Alcoyano

Carlo Ancelotti has named the Real Madrid starting lineup he’s chosen for this evening’s Copa del Rey tie with Alcoyano.

Andriy Lunin starts in goal behind a back four of Nacho, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Marcelo. Casemiro will sit in midfield, flanked by Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde. Mariano Diaz will lead the line, flanked by Rodrygo and Eden Hazard.

Alcoyano stunned Madrid to knock them out of last season’s Copa, something Ancelotti will be determined doesn’t happen again. He’s chosen a strong side that should do the job.

Because Madrid are flying this season. They’re top of La Liga at the time of writing, five points clear of Sevilla albeit with a game more played. They did, however, lose to Getafe on Sunday.

It’s their first Copa tie of the season due to their commitment in the Supercopa de Espana, but Alcoyano have already negotiated the first two rounds.

They beat Badajoz 3-0 in the first round before beating Levante 3-1 on penalties in the second after drawing 3-3 after extra-time.