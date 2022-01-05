Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior named the world’s most valuable footballer

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has been named the world’s most valuable footballer according to CIES and reported by Goal.

The Brazilian is valued at €166.4m, beating Phil Foden and Erling Haaland to top spot. It’s been a remarkable start to the season for him – long derided for his lack of ability in front of goal, things are finally starting to click for the 21-year-old.

Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Vinicius broke into Flamengo’s first team at the age of 17 before securing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the age of 18.

He’s taken his time to find his feet, but has now become one of the world’s most dangerous forwards. He’s contributed 12 goals and nine assists in 25 appearances this season across both La Liga and the Champions League.

And Madrid are flying in both. They’re five points clear of Sevilla at the top of La Liga – albeit having played a game more – and topped their Champions League group to set up a last 16 date with Paris Saint-Germain.