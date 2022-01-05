Philippe Coutinho could have plenty of offers to leave Barcelona this winter.

Coutinho is well aware that Barca want him out due to their current salary issues and inability to register new signing Ferran Torres.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian has been very professional about the situation, continuing to work hard while allowing his representatives to take care of business.

Barcelona are also said to have agreed to help out, and there is already interest from the Premier League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are interested in a loan deal if they get some help with wages.

Meanwhile, Everton, Liverpool and Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are also said to be interested.

The obstacle for all of those clubs is said to be Coutinho’s wage, and Barcelona will have to way up whether to take a quicker deal while not shifting all of the Brazilian’s salary, or to wait it out, which will mean they will likely have to wait longer to register Torres and other new signings.

The important thing for Coutinho at this stage is that he is attracting interest.