Another La Liga star is attracting attention from Premier League club Newcastle United.

Newcastle are already said to be close to completing a deal for Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier, and they are now eyeing another La Liga player.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies are now considering Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.

The Brazilian has been key for Sevilla since arriving in 2019, making as many as 79 La Liga appearances in that time.

Diego Carlos remains a big part of Julen Loperegui‘s plans, and the centre-back is even more important given the likelihood of Jules Koundé moving on in the coming months.

But that’s now Newcastle’s problem, and the Magpies are keen to strengthen significantly with their new-found money following their Saudi takeover.

Fortunately for Sevilla, though, Diego Carlos has signed a new contract recently, and his release clause before his new deal was €80million.

That clause is likely to have been increased, and Sevilla are likely to hold out for a very high fee, especially given they know Newcastle have money to spend.