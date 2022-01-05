Copa del Rey roundup: Atletico Baleares beat Celta as Barcelona and Real Madrid advance

There were eight Copa del Rey matches taking place across Spain on Wednesday evening involving eight La Liga clubs.

Valencia won at Cartagena, Mallorca beat Eibar, Real Sociedad triumphed at Leganes, Barcelona edged past Linares, Rayo Vallecano defeated Mirandes, Real Betis cantered past Real Valladolid and Real Madrid secured victory at Alcoyano. Celta, however, contrived to lose 2-1 to Atletico Baleares.

Cartagena 1-2 Valencia

Eibar 1-2 Mallorca

Leganes 2-3 Real Sociedad

Linares 1-2 Barcelona

Atletico Baleares 2-1 Celta

Mirandes 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Valladolid 0-3 Real Betis

Alcoyano 1-3 Real Madrid

Wednesday isn’t the only night of the week that’s seen or will see Copa action. Mallorca beat Ponferradina 3-1 on penalties on Tuesday night after drawing 1-1. There’ll be seven fixtures taking place on Thursday night, including Cadiz, Osasuna, Sevilla, Villarreal, Elche, Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid.

All clubs still in the competition will be dreaming of emulating Barcelona, who beat Athletic to win last season’s Copa. They won the final 4-0 at La Cartuja, with Lionel Messi scoring a brace.