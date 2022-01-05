Carlo Ancelotti says Dani Ceballos can play a part of Real Madrid in the second half of the season.

The midfielder has spent all of this season injured up to this point, suffering an ankle injury while on Olympic duty with Spain.

Ceballos recently returned from his injury and had to overcome coronavirus following his brief return, but he has now been included in the squad to face Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey tonight.

It has been rumoured that Real Betis could return to seek a loan move for Ceballos after coming close int he summer window.

But according to Ancelotti, Ceballos is going nowhere, and he will play a part during the second half of the season.

“I like him as a player, his personality, his character on the grass…he is doing well,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“In the second half of the season, he is going to be important for us because he has the quality to be in the Madrid squad.”

Ceballos appears likely to play some part against Alcoyano this evening in what will be his first taste of action in more than 150 days.

A good impression could be key for the Spain international given the level of competition he has in front of him at Real Madrid.