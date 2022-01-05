Borussia Dortmund are keen to resolve Erling Haaland’s future sooner rather than later

Borussia Dortmund are keen to resolve Erling Haaland’s future quickly according to comments carried by Fabrizio Romano.

Haaland is hot property this summer. An informal release clause in the region of €75m is thought to come into effect at the end of the season, and there’s no shortage of suitors who’ll meet it.

Two such suitors are Barcelona and Real Madrid. The former are desperate to recruit a star with the presence to lead a developing project, while the latter want to team the Norwegian up with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There’s also interest from the Premier League and the Bundesliga, with both Manchester City and Manchester United mentioned alongside Bayern Munich.

“We’ll sit down with Haaland in the next few weeks and discuss the situation,” Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. “It would be good if a decision doesn’t drag on forever.

“He’s in very good hands at BVB and that’s why we as a club can continue to be a very good option for him.”

Haaland is considered to be one of the most talented young footballers in the European game. The Norwegian marksman, still just 21, has scored 76 goals and contributed 20 assists in the 75 games he’s played for Dortmund.