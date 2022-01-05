Barcelona will go for Edinson Cavani if they fail to land Alvaro Morata this January

Barcelona are going to turn to Manchester United centre-forward Edinson Cavani if they fail in their bid to sign Alvaro Morata from Juventus according to a report in Marca.

Morata is the Blaugrana’s first choice, but they’re finding it difficult to close the operation. Cavani has been chosen as Plan B.

United are in the midst of a challenging spell indeed under Ralf Rangnick, and there are several players who are trying to secure an exit from Old Trafford.

Cavani is interested in coming to Catalonia, but United are loathe to lose him. They see him as an important player for them between now and the end of the season.

Barcelona are struggling to free up the wages they need to make the Morata deal happen, as well as register new signing Ferran Torres. They’re hoping to secure swift exits for Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Youssef Demir, and that would help.

But even if they’re successful in that ambition the deal is still some way from completion. Atletico Madrid, Morata’s parent club, want to sell him, while Barcelona are looking for a loan deal.

Also, Juventus aren’t entirely keen on having to go to the market to bring in a replacement for the Spanish international. All of this leads to Cavani, although that’s hardly a simple operation in itself.