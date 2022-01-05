Atletico Madrid have welcomed three players back from coronavirus amid a busy month of action.

Los Rojiblancos haven’t done too badly amid the latest outbreak of coronavirus, but they have still had a number of absentees.

Joao Felix, Hector Herrera and Koke all missed the win over Rayo Vallecano, but they are now back in the fold.

The trio completed their mandatory seven-day isolation and have now tested negative, clearing them to return to training.

Atleti are back in action tomorrow when they face Rayo Majadahonda in the Copa del Rey ahead of a key La Liga clash with Villarreal on Sunday.

It’s unclear whether Felix, Herrera and Koke will be in place for the Copa clash, but they will be ready to play in Castellon this weekend.

That will be an important boost for Diego Simeone, who is attempting to steer his side back towards the summit following a disappointing run of late.