Aston Villa are the club best-placed to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

Aston Villa are the club best positioned to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana are keen to move on the Brazilian to free up the financial space they need to register new signing Ferran Torres.

Coutinho is open to a departure given he’s hardly featured under Xavi so far this season. He wants first-team football to earn himself a place in Tite’s Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup.

And he knows the Premier League well, having spent six seasons with Liverpool before coming to Camp Nou in January of 2018. His old teammate Steven Gerrard is in charge of Villa.

Villa wouldn’t agree to a purchase option in the deal, but if the loan is a success that could be an outcome.

They’re not the only club interested, however. So are Liverpool, Everton, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, although it’s thought Coutinho has ruled out joining Newcastle.