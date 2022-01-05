Here are your Spanish football headlines for January 5.

Arsenal and Coutinho

Arsenal are said to be interested in a move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Gunners are said to want a loan deal without an option to buy, and only if Barca pay a portion of the wages or if Coutinho lowers his wage.

Barca might just be tempted given their urgency to offload the midfielder.

Haaland wants Barca move

Erling Haaland is said to be keen on a move to Barcelona this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund star is likely to be on the move this summer, and Barca are hoping to be in a position to pull off a deal.

If they do get to that position, Haaland will prefer a move to the Camp Nou, according to Sport.

Levante stay course

Levante have decided to stay with head coach Alessi Lisci.

Las Granotas are now on a run of 27 La Liga games without a win, and Lisci hasn’t been able to turn things around.

Still, Lisci is being trusted to save Levante from relegation. The Valencian side are currently eight points from safety.