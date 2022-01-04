Villarreal already face a battle to keep hold of summer signing Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma became one of Villarreal‘s most expensive signings of all time during the summer, arriving from Bournemouth on a deal worth €23.5million.

And since then, he has produced just what the Yellow Submarine thought he would, scoring nine and assisting three.

But according to the Daily Express via Diario AS, Liverpool are now showing serious interest in Danjuma.

With a number of key attacking players away with the African Cup of Nations, including Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, it’s reported Liverpool could turn to Danjuma to fill the gap.

But Villarreal will be extremely reluctant to sell their star summer signing just six months after his arrival.

If they do sell him, it’s likely to be close to €50million, and that would see Villarreal double their money in the space of just six months.

This could be one to keep an eye on this month.