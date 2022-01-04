Two conditions must be met if Arsenal are to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

Arsenal are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona according to Diario Sport, but only under certain conditions.

Barcelona have been keen to move on the Brazilian for some time, but are finding it a difficult task due to his high salary.

Coutinho is open to leaving Camp Nou but doesn’t want to return to Brazil or begin some exotic adventure. He wants to return to either the Premier League or Serie A.

Arsenal are an attractive option for the playmaker, but they’d only consider a loan move without an obligation to buy and with a significant reduction in Coutinho’s salary.

Mikel Arteta’s side aren’t the only interested party. Also mentioned are Everton, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United have also enquired as to his availability, but it’s thought Coutinho isn’t interested in a move to a team that’s in the midst of a relegation battle no matter how wealthy they are.