Sevilla have confirmed that midfield stalwart Fernando has signed a new contract.

Fernando has been with Los Nervionenses since 2019, joining from Galatasaray, and he hasn’t looked back.

The 34-year-old has played a key role in the pivot role behind Sevilla’s midfield.

He was a stalwart as Sevilla managed their best-ever points tally last season, and he has continued his fine form this season, with Julen Lopetegui‘s men currently in second place.

Fernando’s new contract will take him up until the summer of 2024.

That will make him almost 37 by the time his next Sevilla contract expires, and barring an exit before then, it’s likely the Brazilian will retire at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

It’s a privilege he has earned during his time at the club so far, and speaking to the club about his new deal he said he is ‘very happy’.

The veteran added: “I worked a lot to get to this moment and I am enjoying it a lot with my family because we know how difficult it is to remain at Sevilla.

“My priority was always to continue here. I always tried to negotiate the best way for me to stay and I have always though of being here.

“We arrived at a deal and I am going to continue here for two more years.”

Sevilla’s win over Cadiz on Monday means they are now within five points of leaders Real Madrid with a game in-hand.

Lopetegui’s men are showing title credentials, and job security for key players like Fernando is only going to help their cause.