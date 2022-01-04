Vinicius Junior is nearing a Real Madrid return following his battle with coronavirus.

Real Madrid have had a number of positive coronavirus tests in camp, but they are steadily getting a full squad back.

The likes of Marco Ansensio, Rodyrgo and Luka Modric returned in time to start in the defeat to Getafe over the weekend.

But one of this season’s star men in Vinicius was not ready in time, testing positive later than many of his teammates.

There is some positive news, however, with COPE reporting that Vinicius has given a negative PCR test, which has reported to La Liga.

He does, however, still need to complete the mandatory seven-day isolation set by the Spanish government.

That period ends tomorrow (Wednesday) and so it’s very unlikely Vinicius will travel to Alicante to face Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey int he evening.

The Brazilian should be in place ahead and ready to play on Saturday for the big La Liga clash with Valencia.