Newcastle United want to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla

Newcastle United are intent to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla according to a report in The Telegraph carried by Diario de Sevilla.

Newcastle are in the midst of a relegation battle but are flush with funds after an injection of investment from their new owners, an investment fund linked to the Saudi Arabian government.

Unsurprisingly for a side shipping goals like there’s no tomorrow, plugging their leaky defence is the first port of call this January transfer window. The signing of right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid is expected to be completed imminently.

Sevilla, however, are thought to be determined to retain the services of the Brazilian. Monchi has assured that they’re close to agreeing a new deal with him, just like they are with their Argentine talisman Lucas Ocampos.

Carlos had been linked with a move to several European heavyweights toward the end of the 2019/20 season, but a couple of high-profile errors committed during the final phase of the Europa League cooled interest.

The centre-back has formed a phenomenal partnership with Jules Kounde at the heart of Sevilla’s defence, and the Andalusian side would be loathe to lose him. His release clause is €80m.