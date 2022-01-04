Jose Mourinho loses his right-hand man Joao Sacramento at Roma

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has lost his right-hand man Joao Sacramento at Roma according to a report in Marca.

Roma face Milan in just four days, but Sacramento has announced that he’s decided to leave the Italian club. The Portuguese, 32, has been with Mourinho for two years – at Tottenham and Roma.

“2021 ends with the culmination of a two-year cycle with Mr. Jose Mourinho,” Sacramento wrote on Instagram. “Working with you was a dream. I’m very proud of it and I’ll be eternally grateful. I wish you the best of luck.”

Sacramento, highly thought of in coaching circles, had a contract that was set to run until 2024 at Roma, but he’s decided to break it in order to pursue a solo career in coaching. There’s interest in his services from France and Portugal.

Salvatori Foti has stepped up in Sacramento’s absence. Roma are sixth in Serie A at the time of writing, six points behind fourth-placed Atalanta and 14 behind league leaders Internazionale.

Mourinho is fighting to prove that he can still cut it amongst the elite of the elite. His career has had more downs than ups since he left the Santiago Bernabeu close to a decade ago.