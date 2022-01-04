Chimy Avila has apologised to Nico Williams for his horror challenge during Osasuna’s loss to Athletic Club

Chimy Avila has apologised to Nico Williams for the horrific challenge he made on him during last night’s clash between Osasuna and Athletic Club according to Diario AS.

Chimy has an eventful game, striking the crossbar before managing to get himself sent off after collecting two yellow cards.

The first was due to the challenge on Williams and the second was for an altercation with Inigo Martinez that occurred immediately afterwards.

Chimy apologised to Williams after the game, making a phone call to him to say he was sorry for committing such a poor challenge.

The Argentine said he’s not usually the kind of player to set out with the intention of hurting his opponents, especially youngsters. Williams quickly accepted his apology.

Chimy’s challenge occurred deep in injury time in the 94th minute, at which point the game was already done and dusted.

Athletic won 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Oihan Sancet, rendering Kike Garcia’s tenth minute opener ultimately futile.