Gareth Bale remains sidelined for Real Madrid with an unknown issue.

Bale has been out since the third game of Real Madrid‘s season, returning briefly in November before getting injured with Wales without playing another minute for Los Blancos.

As bad luck would have it, Bale contracted coronavirus – like many of his teammates – during the Christmas period and missed the first game back, a defeat to Getafe on Sunday.

The Welshman has now recovered from the illness, but Ancelotti says he is still not available due to an unspecified issue.

“Bale is not injured, but he is not well,” he said in his latest press conference.

“We have to do everything possible to make sure he feels well. If you are not feeling well, you are scared of having an issue. We have to evaluate it.”

Bale will now miss the Copa del Rey clash with Alcoyano on Wednesday night, and it’s not clear whether he will be available to face Valencia this weekend.

The Welshman has played just three games for Real Madrid so far this season, and it looks as though his Los Blancos career will end with a whimper.

Bale is out of contract at the end of this season and an extension offer is not likely.