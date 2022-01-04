Barcelona are said to be working with Philippe Coutinho to find him a new club this winter.

Barca need to offload their more than €130million investment from 2018 as they look to register new signing Ferran Torres.

The Blaugrana are too close to their La Liga salary limit, and with Coutinho an underperforming big earner, it’s clear what they need to do.

According to Sport, Xavi Hernandez has been rather honest about the situation, informing Coutinho that he should look for a club.

And Coutinho is said to have accepted his fate, continuing to work hard in the meantime.

The Brazilian is said to want a high quality club, and the Premier League or Serie A are the two main options.

At this point, no offers have been forthcoming, but it’s claimed Coutinho’s agents are working on the situation, and Barca have made it clear they will do anything they can to help him secure the move he wants.