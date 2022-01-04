Barcelona president Joan Laporta tests positive for covid-19

Joan Laporta is the latest man associated with Barcelona to test positive for covid-19 according to a report in Diario Sport.

Laporta tested positive on Tuesday, joining a long list of those affected at Camp Nou, above all in the club’s first team.

Laporta had been in direct contact with people who had tested positive, so an antigen test was performed on him that came back negative before a PCR test came back positive.

The news means that Barcelona’s president won’t travel with the team to Linares on Wednesday or Granada on Saturday, and will instead isolate in line with the measures recommended.

Laporta’s asymptomatic, but it was expected he could succumb to the virus given he was in close contact with Ferran Torres during his presentation on Monday. Ferran also tested positive.

Ferran and Pedri are the two latest Barcelona players to test positive. Jordi Alba and Dani Alves, who had both been positive recently, have since tested negative.