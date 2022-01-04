Barcelona may renew Sergi Roberto’s contract to enable Ferran Torres’ registration

Barcelona are considering various means to reduce their wage bill to enable them to register Ferran Torres according to Diario Sport.

The Blaugrana had hoped Ousmane Dembele would renew his contract, but that seems a distant prospect given recent events. Dembele’s renewal would have brought down the wage bill.

Instead, Barcelona are trying to shift some deadwood during the January transfer window as well as partaking in other operations such as the renewal of Sergi Roberto’s contract.

Roberto’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and negotiations had stalled somewhat, but they could be jolted back to life in order to achieve an agreement that could benefit both parties.

Barcelona are keen for him to stay at Camp Nou – Xavi admires his versatility as well as his ability on the ball.

The idea is to offer him a long-term deal that would significantly lower his current salary, thus helping them to register new signings like Ferran.