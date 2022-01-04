Barcelona have three options if Ousmane Dembele doesn’t renew his contract by Sunday

The soap opera involving Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona is rumbling on and unlikely to relent soon according to Diario Sport.

The ultimatum that Barcelona posed to Dembele and his agent hasn’t impressed them, as they believe the situation will work to their benefit no matter what happens in the next few months.

Mateu Alemany has placed an offer to Dembele on the table and set the deadline of Sunday to either accept or reject the offer.

The Frenchman’s agent, however, is content to listen to the offers being put forward by other clubs for the time being.

Barcelona need him to accept the offer so they can register Ferran Torres, but this hasn’t hurried Dembele.

This leaves three possibilities between now and the end of the season – Barcelona can keep Dembele until the summer, sell him now or offer to mutually terminate his contract.

It’s only these last two options that will enable Barcelona to register Ferran, who they’ve just signed from Manchester City.