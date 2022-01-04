Barcelona’s hopes of landing Alvaro Morata likely rest on Juventus’ efforts to land a replacement.

Morata appears to want a move to Barca, with an agreement over a six-month loan deal with a view to making it permanent at the end of the season.

But Juventus are not so keen on losing him, or at least not unless they can find a replacement.

According to the Transfer Exchange Show, Juventus are looking into a potential loan deal for potential PSG star Mauro Icardi.

The deal would only be until the summer, and it may well be on the cards given PSG are likely to offload Icardi this month.

Juventus are not likely to sanction any deal for Morata until they do have a replacement.

Though, Barcelona are still said to be confident of pulling off a deal, and they would like to announce it as soon as this weekend.

Juventus still very much hold the keys, though, with six months remaining on Morata’s loan contract and no recall clause on Atletico Madrid‘s part.