Atletico Madrid have been handed a fitness boost amid a busy January schedule.

Los Rojiblancos have been relatively fortunate so far amid the latest coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

A number of teams have been decimated by positive coronavirus tests, but Atleti have not fared too badly, or at least not yet.

One player they did lose following the Christmas break, however, is Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman was one of the players to report a positive test following the Christmas break, and he was forced to isolate as a result.

Though, as reported by Marca, Griezmann was asymptomatic and after completing his isolation period and having tested negative, he has now been cleared by La Liga to return.

Griezmann’s return will be a welcome boost for Diego Simeone with Atletico in action twice this week.

They face Rayo Majadahonda in the Copa del Rey on Thursday ahead of a tricky clash with Villarreal on Sunday.