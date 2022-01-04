Atletico Madrid are already eyeing a replacement for Kieran Trippier.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Trippier will return to the Premier League following a successful stint in the Spanish capital since 2019.

Trippier was a key part of Atletico Madrid’s La Liga title-winning season of last and he is now the subject of interest from Newcastle United.

The Magpies are newly cash-rich following their Saudi takeover, and Trippier could be their marquee first signing.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone has already said that the choice will be the player’s, as long as the price is right, and with Trippier said to be keen to return home, attention is already turning to his replacement.

According to Diario AS, that replacement could be veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who has fallen out of favour at Chelsea this season.

Azpilicueta is out of contract in the summer, so Atleti should be able to get him for a very affordable fee this month.

According to the report, Simeone loves the fact Azpilicueta can play as a right-back and as a right-sided centre-back in a back three.

Atleti often use a three at the back system, and it’s one Chelsea used plenty last season when they won the Champions League.

Azpilicueta played a big role, but he hasn’t had as much of a say this season, and that could see him return home to Spain to link up with Atletico.