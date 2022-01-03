Barcelona chief Joan Laporta has made a bold claim amid transfer links with Erling Haaland.

Haaland is expected to be on the move this summer after impressing for Borussia Dortmund since his 2020 arrival.

A €75million release clause comes into play this summer, and that makes Haaland very much affordable for many of Europe’s big clubs.

Whether Barcelona are among those clubs who can afford the Norwegian superstar remains to be seen.

As things stand, Barca are around €1billion in debt and unable to register newest signing Ferran Torres to their La Liga squad due to their overspending on salaries.

But according to Barca chief Laporta, the Blaugrana are on their way back to being big spenders, and he has far from ruled out a move for Haaland.

“Haaland? Our obligation is to build a great team,” he said, as cited by Sport. “Anything is possible if we do well. And I am sure we will do well.”

“Very soon we will see the sporting resurgence of Barça.”