Joan Laporta believes Barcelona hold an advantage in the transfer window as they look to sign bigger players.

It’s been a strange period for the Blaugrana, who have been forced to cut their cloth accordingly amid a mountain of debt and salary cap issue.

Both of those issues remain, but they have still managed to complete the signing of Ferran Torres recently for a fee believed to be around €55million.

Torres is yet to be registered with salary changes still required before La Liga gives its seal of approval.

But as Barcelona chief Laporta spoke at Torres’ official unveiling at Camp Nou today, there was already plenty of focus on the next big signing.

Barca continue to be linked with big players across Europe, and Laporta certainly hasn’t ruled them out, pointing to an advantage the Catalan club has.

“We are in the market,” he said. “All the biggest players contemplate the possibility of coming to Barca.

“In the moment that we are in, we have to look at the economic situation, but we are improving and everything is possible.

“There are some urgent needs this season to try to win as much as possible.

“The result against Mallorca was very important and we now have Linares (Copa del Rey) and the Supercopa, that we will try to win, and we are in the Europa League.

“The team has needs and we want to be ensure the coach is content.

“The arrival of Ferran was very important for the project.”

Torres will be out injured until around mid-January, by which point Barca will hope to be in a position to register him to their La Liga squad.