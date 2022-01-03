Ferran Torres has issued an update on his injury and squad registration following his move from Manchester City.

Torres joined Barca on a fee believed to be worth €55million last week, and he was officially presented to supporters at Camp Nou today.

The Spain international has been away from his home country for the best part of two years, enjoying a successful spell with Manchester City.

But he now returns with Barcelona to work under Xavi Hernandez, an opportunity he refused to miss.

Just two problems remain. Firstly, Torres is injured currently after suffering a broken foot earlier this season.

He is due back around the middle of this month, and it does seem as though progress is being made.

“The injury is going very well, within the time scale, I am now recovering my physical level,” he said during his presentation today.

The return from injury will be all well and good, but Barca are also wrestling with their salary issues currently, and until they find answers, Torres can’t be registered to their La Liga squad.

Departures and contract changes for existing players are required, and Barca are confident, but there are no guarantees Torres can be registered by the end of the January window at this point, even if it is likely he will be.

And Torres himself is pretty confident it will be the latter,

“I am totally relaxed,” he added. “They are doing everything possible, they are working on it, but I am relaxed and I know that in the end it can be done.”