Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

Los Blancos have been coping rather well defensively this season, with Eder Militao and David Alaba forming an excellent partnership.

But it seems more depth is desired, and according to Fanatik, Carlo Ancelotti has asked Real Madrid chiefs to enquire about Demiral’s availability.

Demiral is currently on loan at Atalanta, who have the option to buy the centre-back for €27million.

Though, the 23-year-old has only made 11 league appearances for the Bergamo side, featuring sporadically.

Juventus are said to be likely to sell Demiral one way or another, and