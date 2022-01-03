Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that Real Madrid should not be making any excuses for their defeat against Getafe.

Los Blancos were left stunned on Sunday afternoon when they saw their 15-game unbeaten run come to a halt against strugglers Getafe away from home.

It was the first game following the Christmas break, and it wasn’t the way Ancelotti will have wanted his men to see in the new year.

On one hand, it would be easy for Real Madrid to put this defeat down the the high number of positive coronavirus tests they have had in the last week or so, causing a number of absentees.

But Ancelotti is having none of it, responding sternly when asked if the high number of absences caused the defeat.

“No, absolutely not,” he said, as cited by Diario AS. “These games after Christmas are never easy.

“But I don’t want to speak of this while searching for excuses. We didn’t play well, honestly, we didn’t deserve to win nor lose. We lost a point, and we go forward.”

Real Madrid have little choice but to get on with it amid a busy schedule, and so Ancelotti is wise to accept responsibility, along with his team, and to move on swiftly.

Los Blancos are back in action Wednesday when they face Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey, and they then Valencia on Saturday in La Liga.