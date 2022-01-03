Carlo Ancelotti has issued a surprising verdict on Eden Hazard following Real Madrid’s defeat to Getafe.

Los Blancos saw their 15-game unbeaten run come to an end on Sunday when they lost away from home against strugglers Getafe.

And Ancelotti decided to start without Hazard despite improved performances of late from the Belgian.

Hazard was introduced at the break, with Marco Asensio only recently returning from coronavirus, but he failed to change his side’s fortunates.

The winger managed only one successful dribble as Los Blancos drew a blank, and he has come in for criticism on the back of the performance.

But Ancelotti has defended him with a rather different verdict on the winger’s performance.

He said after the game: “The decision to play Asensio and Rodrygo has been through details. I preferred to start with them.

“I knew that they could not do 90 minutes – they have had covid. I had Hazard for the second half and he has been brilliant. He has tried (to create) with Marcelo down the left.”

Hazard has struggled to break into Ancelotti’s starting XI plans so far this season, and while many fans were disappointed with his display against Getafe, it seems he has managed to get a little closer to those plans with the performance after all.