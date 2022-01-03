Here are your Spanish football headlines for Monday, January 3.

Ancelotti makes Isco decision

Carlo Ancelotti is said to be done with Isco Alarcon at Real Madrid.

Isco has struggled for game time at Los Blancos, but he did manage to come off the bench in Sunday’s defeat to Getafe.

According to SER via Diario AS, Ancelotti still doesn’t count on Isco, and he has made a definitive decision to go without him where possible.

It will be interesting to see what that means for the Spain international’s future.

Griezmann negative

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann will return to training this week after getting over coronavirus.

The Frenchman gave a positive test upon his return from the Christmas break, much like many of his La Liga colleagues, but he has since recovered.

Griezmann has now tested negative and he will be able to return to camp this week.

Sunday round-up

Real Madrid kicked off Sunday with a shock 1-0 away defeat to Getafe.

Atletico Madrid followed that up with a 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano thanks to Angel Correa’s brace, while Celta Vigo defeated Real Betis away from home.

Real Sociedad slipped up again, drawing with strugglers Alaves in Jose Luis Mendilibar’s first game in charge of the Basque side.

Sunday ended with Barcelona‘s narrow win over Mallorca thanks to Luuk de Jong’s winner.