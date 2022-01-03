Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany says the club are still waiting for Ousmane Dembélé to give a response.

Talks over a new contract for Dembélé have been ongoing for months, but still no deal has been struck.

The Frenchman is out of contract this summer and is already able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain.

That particular path is not one Dembélé is likely to take given he is understood to be keen to remain at Camp Nou.

But Barca are running out of patience, especially given the fact Dembélé’s contract renewal is key to registering new signing Ferran Torres.

There have been reports of crunch meetings this week, with Barce keen to get things sorted once and for all.

But according to Barca chief Alemany, the ball is still very much in Dembélé’s court at this point.

“There has been contact with the player’s representatives for five months,” Alemany told Sport.

“They know the position of the club, we want him to stay and they know it. They have the renewal offer.

“I don’t know if I can expand much more, they know all of the scenarios and we are waiting for a definitive answer on his part.”

If Dembélé isn’t going to sign a new contract, it’s likely Barca will look to sell him to ensure they don’t lose him for free.

But it seems we are not quite at that point just yet, with talks ongoing.