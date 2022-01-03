Two Barcelona players have now tested negative for coronavirus following positive tests.

Barca were left decimated for their first game back after the Christmas break, a 1-0 win over Mallorca on Sunday night thanks to a Luuk de Jong winner.

As many as eight players were ruled out due to coronavirus, while eight more were out through injury, making up the 16 first-team absences Xavi Hernandez was forced to deal with.

But ahead of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey clash with Linares Deportivo and Saturday’s La Liga clash with Granada, two players have now tested negative.

Dani Alves and Jordi Alba have now tested negative and will be able to join the group early this week.

Both players tested positive relatively early on and were forced to isolate, but Spain has since reduced its mandatory isolation period, so a negative test will now enough for them to return.

Testing will continue for the other positive players, while others will continue with the antigen tests every player must take in every day of activity at their respective clubs.

The news will be a big boost for Xavi, who was forced to put together a squad with a number of youngsters for the win over Mallorca.