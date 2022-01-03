Barcelona are set to begin contract talks with Sergi Roberto in the near future.

Roberto has entered the last six months of his contract, but he is currently out with injury.

Despite his contract situation, Roberto decided to undergo surgery on a thigh injury that will keep him out for between three to four months in all, with a scheduled return of February-March.

There is little reason for Roberto to have fear over his Barca future, though, with the club keen to renew his contract.

Roberto is still wanted by Xavi Hernandez, the versatile midfielder still only 29 years of age and at a very good level.

The reasons for the extension aren’t purely footballing, though.

As detailed by Sport, Barca have placed urgency on Roberto’s renewal because it will help them reduce their salary mass, something they need to do to register new signing Ferran Torres, and indeed any other incomings.

A new deal for Roberto would mean his wages are spread over the term of his contract, and that reduces the stress on a club’s salary mass.

That is priority number one for Barca as they look to register their new €55million signing.

But whatever the motives, it will be good news for Roberto, who has no thoughts of playing for anyone other than Barca.