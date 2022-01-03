Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati is back on the grass ahead of his return from injury.

It has been another long road to recovery for Fati, who has struggled with injury over the course of the last 18 months.

Fati suffered a serious injury that kept him out for around a year, and his long-awaited return was short-lived.

A hamstring injury followed, as is commonly the case after serious knee injuries, and he has been out since early November.

Barcelona have decided to be overly cautious with Fati on this occasion to make sure he returns to his best level and with limited chance of re-injury.

And ahead of his return, the Spain international has returned to training with the first-team.

Barca held an open training session today ahead of Ferran Torres‘ official unveiling and Fati took part in the light session.

It’s hoped the striker can return within the next week, and it will be a huge boost for Xavi Hernandez and his men.

Fellow youngster Pedri has also returned to training following a long spell out, while Memphis Depay is also back on the grass and working towards a return.