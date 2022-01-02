Xavi: Mallorca win is a golden three points to start 2022

Barcelona boss Xavi was full of praise for his players as they kicked off 2022 with a 1-0 win at Mallorca.

A growing list of injuries and positive Covid-19 tests in Xavi’s squad have negatively impacted his plans over the festive period with his absentee list into double figures as it stands.

Xavi named a much changed starting XI in Palma, including seven La Masia players on the substitutes bench, but his patched up side sealed a vital win in the Balearics.

The result means Barcelona now move up to fifth place in La Liga and the former Spanish international was delighted with their battling response.

“It means a lot. We are a team, a family and a united team”, as per reports from Marca.

“Ter Stegen has saved us, with an extraordinary save, that’s as good as a goal.

“We have closed the gap on the Champions League places and it’s three vital points, they are golden.

“I am especially happy for Luuk and Marc. They are two great professionals.”

Up next for Xavi is a league trip to face Granada next weekend before taking on Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi finals on January 12.

Xavi also confirmed he is expecting some positive injury news in the coming days with defensive experienced defensive pair Jordi Alba and Dani Alves both set to return to full training this week.

Images via Getty Images